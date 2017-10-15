TASER International, Inc. (AAXN) Position Held by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC maintained its stake in shares of TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TASER International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TASER International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TASER International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TASER International during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TASER International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in TASER International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TASER International, Inc. (AAXN) traded up 0.61% on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,197 shares. TASER International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

TASER International (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. TASER International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TASER International, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAXN. ValuEngine raised TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TASER International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

TASER International Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

