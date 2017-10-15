Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Holdings Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,620 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $41,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $2,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,331 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) opened at 104.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $107.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

