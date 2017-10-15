Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$15.75 to C$10.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.43.

Tahoe Resources (THO) opened at 6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

In other news, insider James Voorhees acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Also, Director Ronald Wayne Clayton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$111,000.00.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

