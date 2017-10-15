Tahoe Resources, Inc. (TAHO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Tahoe Resources worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Tahoe Resources during the second quarter worth about $21,309,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 171.3% during the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 267,018 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tahoe Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 29.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tahoe Resources by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAHO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) opened at 5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43. Tahoe Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

