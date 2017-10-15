T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Holdings Lessened by Blockhouse Capital Management LP

Blockhouse Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179,400 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 10.2% of Blockhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blockhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. 2,389,460 shares of the stock traded hands. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

