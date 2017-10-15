Synnex Corporation (SNX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synnex Corporation worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synnex Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synnex Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synnex Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synnex Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Synnex Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Synnex Corporation news, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $260,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $90,905.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,597.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX) opened at 132.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. Synnex Corporation has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $133.44.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Synnex Corporation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Synnex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Synnex Corporation’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Synnex Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synnex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Synnex Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of Synnex Corporation from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synnex Corporation from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synnex Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

