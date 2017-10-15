Symmetry Medical (SMA) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.03

Media stories about Symmetry Medical (NYSE:SMA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Symmetry Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.2955406736252 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Symmetry Medical Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments).

