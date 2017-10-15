SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ SIVB) traded down 1.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 376,449 shares. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $198.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 3,024 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $552,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,872 shares in the company, valued at $525,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $637,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

