Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 51,596.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 36.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 514,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 136,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 49.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) opened at 40.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.09. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

In other Horace Mann Educators Corporation news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

