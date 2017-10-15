Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 37,750 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ SPNS) traded up 0.15% on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $673.49 million, a P/E ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.93 million. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International Corporation N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

