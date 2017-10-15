SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/suntrust-banks-weighs-in-on-monolithic-power-systems-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-mpwr.html.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) opened at 114.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.26. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $46,551.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $612,167.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,967,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,819 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,216 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.