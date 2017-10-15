SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.50. 2,157,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. Equifax has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $147.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $856.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.48 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post $5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $250,458.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,540.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,280,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,041,000 after buying an additional 8,715,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Equifax by 11,042.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,735,000 after buying an additional 1,714,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,429,000 after buying an additional 373,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,912,000 after buying an additional 329,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

