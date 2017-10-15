SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc-Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc-Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc-Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Associated Banc-Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.29 million. Associated Banc-Corp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Associated Banc-Corp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc-Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $106,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 8,054 shares of Associated Banc-Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $190,235.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,772 shares of company stock worth $914,334 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

