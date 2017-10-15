SunTrust Banks, Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of Smith (AOS) opened at 61.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.50. Smith has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.33 million. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Smith (A.O.) Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other Smith (A.O.) Corporation news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,659.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,410,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,490 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 49,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,631,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,049,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,634,000 after purchasing an additional 781,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,046,000 after purchasing an additional 221,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smith (A.O.) Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

