Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $320,000 Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. maintained its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) opened at 23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.16. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $162.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $76,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/suntrust-banks-inc-has-320000-position-in-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi.html.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.