SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $50.00 price target on Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Continental Resources Inc. alerts:

Continental Resources (CLR) opened at 37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.81 billion. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

WARNING: “SunTrust Banks, Inc. Analysts Give Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) a $50.00 Price Target” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/suntrust-banks-inc-analysts-give-continental-resources-inc-clr-a-50-00-price-target.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1,910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.