SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock’s market cap is $821.71 million. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $336.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.18 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Jeffrey Gough acquired 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Ruelle sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $335,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

