Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sun Hydraulics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) opened at 55.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Sun Hydraulics Corporation had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics Corporation will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $904,556.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $777,874.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,440 shares of company stock worth $4,070,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

