Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners, currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Summit Midstream Partners, (SMLP) opened at 21.30 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners, has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Summit Midstream Partners, (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Summit Midstream Partners, had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 292,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

