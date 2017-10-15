Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Position Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,080 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Summit Midstream Partners, worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,114,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,839,000 after buying an additional 588,085 shares during the period. TPH Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 4,241.4% during the 1st quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 483,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 472,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 292,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,138,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners LP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) traded down 0.93% on Friday, hitting $21.30. 145,225 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Summit Midstream Partners, (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Summit Midstream Partners, had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $101.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Position Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/summit-midstream-partners-lp-smlp-position-reduced-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc.html.

About Summit Midstream Partners,

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.