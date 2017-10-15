Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 7,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 7.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 178.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 260.74 on Friday. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $133.33 and a 12-month high of $263.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.21.
Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Company will post $10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Robert E. Verbeck sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.45, for a total value of $616,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.
About Boeing Company (The)
The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.