Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $148.67 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Automatic Data Processing worth $148,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $176,000.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,114,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,476 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 113.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

