Suedzucker AG (SZU) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) received a €18.50 ($21.76) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SZU. Commerzbank Ag set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. equinet AG set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suedzucker AG in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.27 ($23.85).
Shares of Suedzucker AG (SZU) opened at 17.00 on Friday. Suedzucker AG has a 52 week low of €16.60 and a 52 week high of €25.81. The stock has a market cap of €3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.15.
Suedzucker AG Company Profile
Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.
