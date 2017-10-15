Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TGP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Teekay LNG Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Teekay LNG Partners L.P. alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE TGP) opened at 18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 38.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/stifel-nicolaus-reiterates-hold-rating-for-teekay-lng-partners-l-p-tgp.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 556,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 167,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and crude oil. The Company’s fleet, excluding newbuildings, consists of approximately 30 LNG carriers (including the six MALT LNG Carriers, four RasGas 3 LNG Carriers, four Angola LNG Carriers and two Exmar LNG Carriers), over 20 LPG carriers (including 20 Exmar LPG Carriers), approximately seven Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and a Handymax product tanker, all of which are double-hulled.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.