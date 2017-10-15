Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS AG decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Get Polaris Industries Inc. alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Nicolaus Raises Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Price Target to $100.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/stifel-nicolaus-raises-polaris-industries-inc-pii-price-target-to-100-00.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director George W. Bilicic acquired 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.18 per share, with a total value of $269,644.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,644.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine acquired 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.81 per share, for a total transaction of $114,831.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,152,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 132.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.