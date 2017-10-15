Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (CDK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global Inc. alerts:

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 64.91 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. CDK Global had a return on equity of 204.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CDK Global from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (CDK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/stifel-financial-corp-has-2-29-million-holdings-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.