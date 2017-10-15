Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $65.51 Million Holdings in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,386 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,088 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Time Warner worth $65,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,756 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,891,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,886,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,132 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 897,692 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $65.51 Million Holdings in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-65-51-million-holdings-in-time-warner-inc-twx.html.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $100.94. 6,885,599 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.02. Time Warner Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Time Warner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.