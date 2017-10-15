Sterling Bancorp (STL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STL. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE STL) opened at 24.40 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.85 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 28.40%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt Steinberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,994.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,931,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,689,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,031,000 after acquiring an additional 566,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

