Stephens Trims The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Target Price to $45.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.24.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ CAKE) traded up 0.36% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 988,282 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.32. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $569.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

