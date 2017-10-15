Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 29,527.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Steelcase by 2,481.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,155 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $17,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,590,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $5,637,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. UBS AG downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) opened at 15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

