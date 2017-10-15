Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded up 1.88% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. 2,783,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $190,755.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $191,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,405,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,945,000 after acquiring an additional 611,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,932,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,383,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,857,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,088,000 after acquiring an additional 727,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

