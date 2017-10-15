State Street Corporation (STT) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of State Street Corporation worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Corporation by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in State Street Corporation by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in State Street Corporation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,342,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 359,972 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street Corporation by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in State Street Corporation by 1,089.0% during the 1st quarter. Algebris Investments UK LLP now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of State Street Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $466,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of State Street Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $820,385 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,868 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.31. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post $6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 target price on State Street Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

State Street Corporation Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

