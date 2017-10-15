State Street Corp lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of PulteGroup worth $347,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,521.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,891,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,092,000 after buying an additional 22,259,277 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,333,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 150.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after buying an additional 1,220,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,436,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 146.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 931,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Street Corp Sells 334,677 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/state-street-corp-sells-334677-shares-of-pultegroup-inc-phm.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, September 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened at 27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.