State Street Corp Has $324.10 Million Position in Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,732,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345,275 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.48% of Aqua America worth $324,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,208,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 2,818.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,234,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712,330 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aqua America by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,246,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 735,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,940,000 after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Aqua America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) opened at 34.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Aqua America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua America news, insider Robert A. Rubin sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $430,715.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

