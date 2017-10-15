State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $464,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 73,100.0% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 560.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at 1002.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $972.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.42. The company has a market cap of $481.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,088.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,121.04.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,334 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.90, for a total transaction of $2,308,092.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.12, for a total value of $1,957,448.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,348,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

