State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,207 Shares of American Express Company (AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of American Express worth $96,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,686.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,177,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,494,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,399,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 731,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,198,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,360,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,342,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,376,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,546 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE AXP) opened at 92.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.21. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 5,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $513,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,617 shares of company stock worth $81,377,425 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

