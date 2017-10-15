Sprint Corporation (S) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 909,516 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprint Corporation were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sprint Corporation by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,079,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprint Corporation by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sprint Corporation by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,459 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Sprint Corporation by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprint Corporation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE S) opened at 7.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $28.46 billion. Sprint Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Sprint Corporation

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

