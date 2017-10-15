Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) opened at 254.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $208.38 and a 52-week high of $255.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average is $243.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

