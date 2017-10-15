SPDR KBW Bank (KBE) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE:KBE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR KBW Bank were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 713,761 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SPDR KBW Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 598,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,900 shares during the period. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR KBW Bank by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 299,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR KBW Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSE:KBE) opened at 44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. SPDR KBW Bank has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from SPDR KBW Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR KBW Bank Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

