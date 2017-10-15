SP Plus Corporation (SP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of SP Plus Corporation worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SP Plus Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SP Plus Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Corporation by 678.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus Corporation in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ SP) opened at 40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus Corporation has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $41.25.

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.35 million. SP Plus Corporation had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corporation will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Roath sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $2,433,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SP Plus Corporation

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

