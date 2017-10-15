Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (SXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Southcross Energy, LLC provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and NGL fractionation and transportation services. It also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs to its power generation, industrial and utility customers. The Company’s services include connecting producing wells to pipeline gathering systems; processes and treats gas for pipeline transportation and commercial use; transports gas to end-users and pipeline interconnects; and purchase and sale of gas. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Southcross Energy, LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE SXE) opened at 2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $171.09 million. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. by 71.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 311,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. by 3,967.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. by 601.4% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 74,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. The Company also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of gathering systems, intrastate pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, one fractionation facility, 20 compressor stations and a treating system.

