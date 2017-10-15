SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ:SOUHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ SOUHY) traded up 1.90% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 33,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. SOUTH32 LTD SPON has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.
SOUTH32 LTD SPON Company Profile
