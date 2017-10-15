Sotheby’s (BID) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotheby’s were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 28.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotheby’s during the second quarter worth $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotheby’s by 72.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotheby’s during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BID. BidaskClub cut Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotheby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Consumer Edge upgraded Sotheby’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotheby’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Sotheby’s in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) opened at 50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.85. Sotheby’s has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Sotheby’s had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sotheby’s will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

