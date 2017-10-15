Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cable One (CABO) Share Price

Media coverage about Cable One (NYSE:CABO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cable One earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3498506417253 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $785.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $693.75.

Get Cable One Inc. alerts:

Cable One (CABO) opened at 758.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $733.94 and its 200 day moving average is $706.82. Cable One has a 52 week low of $559.83 and a 52 week high of $761.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.02 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post $20.60 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Kevin P. Coyle sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.91, for a total transaction of $333,409.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.59, for a total transaction of $921,293.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,561 shares of company stock worth $1,893,119. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cable One (CABO) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cable-one-cabo-share-price.html.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of May 1, 2017, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 21 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.