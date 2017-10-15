Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Versum Materials (VSM) Stock Price

Headlines about Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Versum Materials earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6810255586777 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Versum Materials (NYSE VSM) opened at 40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Versum Materials has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Versum Materials had a negative return on equity of 261.88% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Versum Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Jacques M. Croisetiere bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $301,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

