Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RPC (RES) Stock Price

Media stories about RPC (NYSE:RES) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8322973498663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RES. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of RPC from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of RPC (RES) opened at 22.77 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s market cap is $4.95 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.65 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

