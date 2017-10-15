News coverage about China Fund (NYSE:CHN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8548999920601 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of China Fund (CHN) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 7,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. China Fund has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Get China Fund Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Fund (CHN) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-china-fund-chn-share-price.html.

About China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People’s Republic of China (China); of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive over 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have approximately 50% of their assets, in China, and constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.