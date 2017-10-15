Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cytec Industries (CYT) Share Price

News articles about Cytec Industries (NYSE:CYT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cytec Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.327807304347 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cytec Industries Inc is a global specialty materials and chemicals company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling value-added products. The Company offers aerospace and industrial materials, mining and plastics industries. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace Materials, Industrial Materials, In Process Separation, and Additive Technologies.

