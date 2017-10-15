Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price

News headlines about Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6439160633351 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) opened at 65.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.55 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 33.58%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Aspen Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,969 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $116,446.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,388 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $205,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

