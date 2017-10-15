Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact E2open (EOPN) Share Price

Media stories about E2open (NASDAQ:EOPN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E2open earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.250685896082 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

E2open (EOPN) traded up 0% on Friday, reaching $9. E2open has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

About E2open

E2open, LLC is a United States-based provider of supply chain operating network. The Company’s suite of collaborative supply chain solutions include multi-enterprise cloud connectivity, visibility and collaboration, supply management, sensing and planning, replenishment and fulfillment, quality and traceability, supply chain finance, and analytics and visualization.

